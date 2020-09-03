Asad Umar directs for speedy execution of KCR project

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps immediately to involve private sector for construction of third phase of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the KCR project here, he directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a system of public-private partnership for the third phase of KCR project.

It was decided in the meeting that the process would be completed within the current financial year and work on the third phase would be ensured.

Further, the Public Private Partnership Authority will provide necessary full cooperation and assistance to the Ministry of Railways in this regard.

It was also informed in the meeting that construction of Karachi Circular Railway would now be completed in three years by mid-2023.

The meeting was also informed that work had started on various phases of KCR project and timely completion of each phase would be ensured.

The Ministry of Railways is also constantly in touch with the Sindh Government and work on underpasses at various places is expected to start soon.

The minister said that Karachi Circular Railway was an important project; it would not only provide modern transport facilities to the people of Karachi but would also be a very attractive project for investment.

Secretary Railway, CEO PPP Authority and senior officials participated in the meeting.