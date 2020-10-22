Asad Umar, CM KP discuss provincial projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here Thursday to discuss priority projects of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inclusion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) portfolio.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed projects of energy, infrastructure, communications and agriculture sectors.

The Minister directed that project proposals may be refined and finalized to ensure their early processing.

He said that the respective Joint Working Groups (JWGs) should discuss the projects and accord them due priority.

The minister said that the federal government would continue to consult the provincial governments for prioritizing various projects under the CPEC umbrella.

He thanked the chief minister for proactively pursuing implementation of various projects.