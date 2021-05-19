ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Wednesday inaugurated the mass vaccination center in the federal capital to vaccinate 7,000 citizens against COVID-19 daily from 75 counters.

Talking to the media, he said that 100 trained vaccinators will remain on duties and standard services will be provided to the citizens in this center. He asked the people to come to all vaccination centers for vaccination against COVID-19.

He said it is the responsibility of every eligible citizen to visit the vaccination center and protect them against Coronavirus. “We want to end all restrictions as early as possible including the opening of educational institutions and markets but it depends on meeting the target of the maximum number of vaccination in the country.”

He said that despite several cases still Pakistan is in better condition in the region and thanked the district administrations, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team, and the Police for playing an effective role in controlling the virus.

He said that we still need to continue all such measures as 4500 patients are on oxygen across the country.

He said that a massive awareness drive has been started with the support of traders’ organizations, markets organizations, and Ulema. He added youth of Islamabad have also been engaged in this campaign to educate citizens about the importance of vaccination.

He said that in order to make federal capital free from Coronavirus MNAs of federal capital were personally taking part in this massive drive and appealed to the other political leaders to ask their MNAs and MPAs to lead such drives in their respective areas.

He assured that the provision of vaccines to every city of the country is the responsibility of the federal government and added that there is no shortage of vaccines. He said that so far good results were achieved from the vaccination.