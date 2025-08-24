ASA demands safe campus environment before fall 2025 semester at QAU

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) has urged for immediate action to ensure a safe, secure and conducive academic environment on the campus before the Fall 2025 semester beginning on the first Monday of September as per the University’s rules.

ASA President Prof. Mazhar Iqbal emphasized that incomplete hostel allotments, inadequate security checkpoints and persistent illegal occupations threaten the academic environment.

He noted the city administration’s reluctance to assist in vacating the hostels, further complicating efforts to restore order.

The ASA called on the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training to activate the steering committee, emphasizing to enforce the proposed hostel policy and provide robust support to ensure a peaceful campus before the Fall 2025 semester approaches.

According to press release issued by ASA on Sunday, the QAU closed its hostels for annual maintenance on July 13, 2025, but some students continued to occupy it illegally. On July 29, the city administration conducted a clean-up operation, arresting several students. After release on bail on August 8, these students returned to campus via a University bus, which was hijacked by a group of students from the University workshop.

They forcibly reoccupied Hostels 8, 9, and 11, where they have remained since. Similarly, on August 17, another group broke into Hostels 3 and 4, continuing their unauthorized occupation.

In response to these unprecedented hostel-related challenges, the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training formed a steering committee in July 2025, a first in QAU’s history, highlighting the university administration’s struggle to manage the situation.

On August 12, 2025, a meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor with Deans, Chairs, and Directors proposed additional committees to address these issues, though details remain unconfirmed.