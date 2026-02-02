Arts and Culture form Soul of Nation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday underscored the central role of arts and culture in preserving national identity while addressing an art exhibition curated by Hunerkada at the Art Gallery F9 Islamabad where he attended as chief guest alongside renowned artist Jamal Shah.

Speaking at the exhibition Rana Mashhood said that a society stripped of arts and culture loses its true identity and ceases to function as a civilisation becoming directionless and vulnerable to external influence.

He said that while public discourse often prioritises science technology and information technology nations that truly endure are recognised by their arts, culture, traditions and civilisational values.

Highlighting international examples Rana Mashhood said he frequently refers to practices in the United States where signboards guiding visitors to historical sites are visible from distances of up to 300 kilometres and include detailed information about the age and historical significance of those sites.

He noted that in many countries sites only 200 years old are considered historic while those dating back 500 years are regarded as ancient.

In contrast he said Pakistan possesses a civilisational heritage spanning hundreds of years which remains insufficiently preserved and promoted despite its global significance.

“This heritage is not only a source of pride but a responsibility” he said adding that Pakistan must actively safeguard and highlight its historical and cultural legacy for future generations.

During his visit Rana Mashhood met participating artists individually engaged in detailed discussions about their artwork,creative process and thematic expression and warmly appreciated their contribution to strengthening Pakistan’s cultural narrative.

Jamal Shah also interacted with artists and visitors emphasising the importance of creative expression in shaping national consciousness.

Rana Mashhood commended Hunerkada for curating the exhibition and for its sustained role in promoting visual arts cultural dialogue and creative platforms across the country.

He emphasised that investment in arts and culture strengthens national identity social cohesion and historical awareness urging policymakers educators and communities to prioritise cultural preservation alongside economic and technological development.