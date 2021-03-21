Artist’s community hails PNCA decision to establish regional offices in provinces

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The artist’s community of all four provinces including Gilgit Balitistan on Sunday hailed the decision of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to establish regional offices in provinces.

Talking to APP, folk singer Sindh, Bagchand said that the artist’s community was happy to know about the plan to set up PNCA regional culture center in Jamshoro, Sindh.

He said that this will provide an opportunity to the artist’s community perform in national level cultural programs and explore new avenues.

A renowned folk Singer from Bolan, Balochistan, Liaquat A Latifi Baloch said that the decision to establish regional office in provincial capital Quetta was good news for the artists community of Balochistan province.

He said that PNCA is a national level institution which can play very positive role in the promotion of folk culture and artists.

He said that Balochistan is a land of various languages and cultures and old civilization, adding that promotion of cultural and historical diversity Balochistan province is an asset for the country.

Senior Journalist from Hunza Karim Madad Amin also highly praised the PNCA for signing an MOU to establish regional cultural center in G-B.

He hoped that the regional center would promote art and culture of the beautiful Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that the younger generation would learn and understand their culture at the center.

Director General PNCA, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that initially PNCA had signed MOUs with government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh, adding that PNCA centers would work for the cultural development and training of human resource in the fields of art and culture.

She said that this joint venture would open new horizons for younger generation to learn about the power of cultural information with correct perception.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said the decision was aimed to promoting regional art and culture of provinces in the country and abroad.

She said that in this regard all the credit goes to the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The common goal of cultural centers at provinces was to accelerate cultural activities to preserve and promote the tangible, intangible culture and traditions of the provinces.