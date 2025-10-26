Art Exhibition“Sindhu Sur – Melody of Sindhu” showcases cultural, poetic and artistic heritage of Sindh

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):A captivating art exhibition titled “Sindhu Sur – Melody of Sindhu” kicked off at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday captivating the audience with Sindh’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Held in collaboration with Nomad Gallery, the exhibition was conceptualized and curated by Nageen Hyat, Founder of Nomad Gallery.

The exhibition celebrates Sindh’s rich cultural, poetic, and artistic heritage through a contemporary lens, blending illumination, geometry, and traditional visual languages.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Senator Rubina Rauf, who lauded the initiative for its efforts in reviving regional art practices and promoting cultural dialogue through visual storytelling.

The event was attended by Frederico Silva, Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Ms. Nicole Guihot, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Australian High Commission, Ms. Nageen Hyat, Curator, and Ms. Mariam Ahmed, Director of PNCA.

Sindhu Sur brings together a vibrant group of artists from Sindh, including Shahzad Zar, Muzammil H. Chandio, Ayman Babar, Mehrin Haseeb, Mahnoor Fatima, Munazza Khan, Aniqa Fatima, Hina Muhammad, and Ambreen Shah. The group comprises recent graduates and faculty members from the VM Centre for Traditional Arts, Karachi, alongside Muzammil H. Chandio, an alumnus of the National College of Arts, Lahore.

Their collective works explore the intersections of faith, craft, and aesthetics, reviving traditional Sindhi motifs while reinterpreting them through a modern artistic vocabulary.

Drawing inspiration from Sindh’s artistic and spiritual legacy, the artists incorporate Ajrak patterns, rally designs, Makli architecture, and the sacred geometry of Thatta.

Through layered compositions, rhythmic forms, and symbolic motifs, the exhibition pays homage to Sindh’s timeless visual identity where geometry breathes, color speaks, and tradition endures. Each piece reflects the warmth of Sindhi hospitality and the continuing dialogue between craftsmanship and creative expression.

Curator Nageen Hyat shared her thoughts on the occasion, saying, “It gives me great pleasure to conceptualize and curate Sindhu Sur-Melody of Sindhu, highlighting the rich culture of Sindh through illumination and contemporary art.

The participating artists aim to revive traditional skills and reconnect them with today’s creative landscape.”

Ms. Mariam Ahmed, Director Visual Arts Division, PNCA, added, “PNCA remains committed to providing platforms that celebrate Pakistan’s cultural diversity and empower creative voices nationwide. Sindhu Sur beautifully exemplifies how tradition and innovation can coexist in harmony.”

Through Sindhu Sur, PNCA and Nomad Gallery continue their shared mission of empowering artists, supporting women and indigenous communities, and fostering appreciation for Pakistan’s diverse artistic heritage.

The exhibition will remain open until October 30, with visiting hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily at PNCA.