'Arrogant Maryam' needs psychological treatment: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday called Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz a mentally retarded and arrogant leader that needed psychological treatment.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab, the minister collectively responded to the PML-N leader’s recent statements.

Zartaj said the Maryam Nawaz had ruined PML-N and in order to protect her incompetence she used to change her narrative on every court hearings.

“Maryam is doing so as her own father is an absconder and sitting in London like MQM-London’s head who is spewing nefarious propaganda against the state,” she added.

Maryam’s efforts, she said bore no fruit as PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari gave her a befitting response in Senate Polls whereas Moulana Fazl ur Rehman who did not possess the credibility to preach religion both had also left her in the lurch.

The minister of state added that Maryam and her party leadership tried to net Jehangir Tareen in their net but of no avail as the latter’s delegation recently met the prime minister.

“Maryam Nawaz has now pointed her eyes on Bashir Memon who had a notorious past for maligning his own department,” Zartaj said.

She taunted that Maryam Nawaz was unable to elect as counsellor where she should first start her politics by contesting that poll and then claim her position into politics.

“You (Maryam Nawaz) waste your entire day tainting a visionary leader Imran Khan which will never increase your stature rather further degrade your political stature,” she said.

She said Maryam Nawaz had developed mental complex of PM House where her father used for his self-centered pursuits.

She underscored that Maryam Nawaz had to prove the money trail of 1480 Kanals land lying in three different Mauzas of Lahore.

Responding to APP’s query Zartaj said it was necessary to clarify public record as a certified liar (Maryam Nawaz) was levelling baseless accusations against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government.

Answering another query, she said the PML-N government in Punjab had exploited South Punjab and spoiled their budgetary funds to build Metro Bus and Orange Train projects.

South Punjab Secretariat was inaugurated by the Prime Minister for the first time and it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that ended its deprivation.

“It is for the first that 33 percent of the country’s population in South Punjab will be given 35 percent budget and Baloch and Seraiki youth to be given jobs under civil service,” she said.

The minister also shed light on the government’s response to Covid-19 pandemic. She said that government alone could not handle the disease rather public support was imperative to contain its spread.

Zartaj added that there was no such alarming situation as all measures were in place with proper oxygen supply available, however, the government was mentally prepared to cop with any serious situation.

She urged the masses particularly women to avoid creating huge crowds in markets and celebrate Eid with simplicity as there small act negligence could bring a lethal disease to their household effecting their loved ones.

“It is never bearable to see our loved ones in agony and pain as there is no celebration without one’s family members. So, please stay home, stay safe,” she concluded.