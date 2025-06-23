Arrest warrants issued for absent PTI workers in Nov 26 protest cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Monday issued the arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who failed to appear in cases linked to the November 26 protest.

The court has also adjourned the hearing until next month.

Hearing the case, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Anti-Terrorism Court issued the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters repeatedly absent in cases related to the November 26 protest in Islamabad.

During the hearing, those who appeared were marked present in court, while the judge issued warrants for the workers who failed to attend despite multiple summons. The hearing was then adjourned until July 7.

The cases against the PTI workers were registered at Margalla and Kohsar police stations. These FIRs include various charges connected to protest activities that took place in the federal capital on November 26.

The court will continue proceedings against both present and absent accused in the next hearing.