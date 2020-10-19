Arrest of Safdar reflect respect for law: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the arrest of Muhammad Safdar by Sindh Police truly reflect respect for the law.

In a tweet regarding arrest of Muhammad Safdar, the federal minister said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum is not a play area for mean-spirited political leadership rather it is a sacred place for every Pakistani.

سندہ پولیس کا کیپٹن صفدر کی گرفتاری کا عمل قانون کے احترام کا بیانیہ ہے،قائد اعظم محمدعلی جناح کی قبر اور ان کا مزار کم ظرف سیاسی قیادت کے کھیل کا میدان نہیں ہر پاکستانی کےلئےمقدس جائے ہے، قائد کے مزار پر اٹھکیلیاں ، نعرے بازی اور غیرسنجیدہ طرز عمل قانون کے خلاف ہے سزا ہونی چاہئے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 19, 2020

He said chanting of slogans and frivolous behavior at Quaid’s mausoleum are against the law and punishable.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Safdar has been arrested for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum through raising political slogans inside the mausoleum.