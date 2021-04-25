The government on Sunday issued notification for the deployment of the Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Gilgit Baltistan Scouts in aid of the civil authorities to help counter the growing cases of Coronavirus and ensure implementation of the SoPs.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the request has been made for the deployment of a “sufficient number of troops” in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, as per the directives of the NCC and NCOC.

Through another notification, also by the Ministry of Interior, the request has been made for the deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Punjab, Frontier Corps / Frontier Constabulary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan Scouts for Gilgit Baltistan.