Army Chief calls on UN Military Advisor to UN Secretary General

RAWALPINDI, Oct 2 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Military Advisor to Secretary General General United Nation (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during an official visit to United States (US).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including natural disaster caused by flood across the country came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

The Army Chief appreciated the role of the office of UN Military Advisor in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The UN Military Advisor expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He assured full support to the flood victims.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism.