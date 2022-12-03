Armed forces to respond any misadventure with full might, support of resilient nation: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 03 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said any misconception resulting into a misadventure would always be met with the full might of the armed forces backed by the resilient nation.

The army chief made these remarks while he visited the frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LoC), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here said.

The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation.

The COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence, and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

On the occasion, the COAS said, “We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on GB and AJK recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us.”

He added that Indian state would never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. “The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions,” the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the COAS.