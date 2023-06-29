Armed Forces, Services Chiefs felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, Jun 29 (APP):The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs on Thursday wished a very happy Eid to the nation.

In a message released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, unity, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for the humanity.”

It further said let us remember and honour Shahuda (martyrs) of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. “They will forever be etched in our hearts,” it said.