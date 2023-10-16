ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Arbaz Khan extends best wishes to minister Jamal Shah for cultural revival

Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Film star Arbaz Khan met with Interim Federal Minister Jamal Shah to express good wishes and admiration for his vision in reviving the art and culture sector in the country.

During the meeting, Jamal Shah stressed that the National Heritage and Culture Division is actively involved in the preservation of cultural heritage at the local, national, and global levels.

He mentioned that their efforts are focused on enhancing the creative economy, uniting cultural and heritage assets, and mobilizing communities.

The minister emphasized that promoting national heritage and culture among the people is the key to preventing social issues such as hatred and intolerance, ultimately contributing to peace and stability in society.

