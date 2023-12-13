APS attack anniversary: Nine years on, Pakistan’s anti-terror strife continues to safeguard nation, thwart enemies’ designs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): As the country observes the ninth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, the Pakistani nation stood resilient with a commitment to combating terrorism while persistently pursuing the goals of safeguarding its citizens and thwarting the sinister designs of its enemies.

In an inhumane terrorist attack on December 16, 2014, the militants attacked the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, and over 140 people including students and teachers were martyred.

Termed Pakistan’s 9/11, the day serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s enduring dedication to countering the menace of terrorism and ensuring the safety of its people.

Following the inhumane APS attack, the country’s civil and military leadership joined heads to formulate a National Action Plan which followed major operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fassad against terrorists for their elimination.

Though the world is witnessing a global spread of terrorism, Pakistan is one of the worst victims. Having sacrificed over 70,000 lives and suffering an economic loss of over $150 billion, Pakistan remains resolute in achieving riddance from the scourge.

Pakistan’s major cities had faced different waves of terrorism, but Peshawar suffered the most and the APS attack was the worst.

The country has repeatedly highlighted that India has long been sponsoring terrorism on its soil. A dossier has already been issued by Pakistan containing very specific information such as bank accounts and Indian nationals involved. It also included the locations of training camps for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch miscreants, and other groups.

According to a security analyst, recently Indian intelligence agency RAW spent $1 million for the merger of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with four other militant groups to carry out terrorism in Pakistan.

The analyst said that India had also been funneling money to Baloch separatists and activists through think tanks in Afghanistan and other means.

The Government of Pakistan has also repeatedly exposed India for its involvement in terror attacks aimed at disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which the RAW is also investing very heavily in different militant groups.

The mastermind of the APS attack was Mullah Fazal Ullah while the other collaborators included Gul Zaman Orakzai, Omar Narai and Muhammad Khurasani who were in touch with RAW and NDS handlers in Afghanistan.

On the APS attack anniversary, the nation including the leadership and civil society will pay tribute to the martyred kids and teachers, and their families for their sacrifices.

The day also serves to reaffirm the nation’s resolve against terrorism with a renewed call for the Interim Afghan Government to act against terrorist outfits like TTP and put an end to the use of their soil against Pakistan.