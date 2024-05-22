Appointment of Rector of COMSATS university in final stage: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, informed the Senate on Wednesday that the process to appoint the Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad is in its final stage.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Dr. Zarqa regarding the recent appointment and amendment of rules by the interim Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, he said that a search committee constituted by the President would soon submit its recommendations to the appointing authority.

He said that the committee had shortlisted 80 candidates, from which three names would be submitted to the President of Pakistan for the final decision.

Senator Dr. Zarqa alleged that the interim Rector of COMSATS University, who was authorized by law to manage day-to-day affairs, had misused his authority.

However, the minister refuted these allegations, stating that no violations had been made by the interim Rector.

He also contradicted the claim that any changes had been made to the rules and regulations of the university.

Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized that COMSATS University is one of the best institutions in the country and enjoys a good reputation globally.