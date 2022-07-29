Appointment of first-ever Ethopian resident envoy in Pakistan a major step in ‘Engage Africa’ initiative: FS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to build a comprehensive relationship with Ethiopia, both bilaterally and in the context of the African Union.

The foreign secretary stated this as he warmly welcomed Ambassador-designate Jemal Beker Abdula as the first-ever resident Ethiopian envoy to Pakistan, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary termed the appointment of the Ethiopian envoy another major step in the “Engage Africa” initiative.