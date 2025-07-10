Appeals against compensations payments in family matters shouldn’t come to SC: CJP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed an appeal against the decision of fixation of monthly Rs25,000 expenditure of child in a family matter.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that appeals for payment of compensation in family matters should not come to the apex court, the lower courts should fix the compensation and the matter should be over.

The Chief Justice said that the SC will not interfere in the amount of compensation payments.

The lawyer of the petitioner said that the monthly expenses of twenty-five thousand are very high for a small child, to which Justice Shakeel Ahmed remarked that if you have your own child, twenty-five thousand is not much.

The court rejected the appeal against the decision to fix the monthly expenses of twenty-five thousand, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Khan Afridi heard the case.