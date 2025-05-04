APP honoured as best supportive media partner award

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was honored with the Best Supportive Media Partner Award at the inaugural Property Conference and Realtors Awards, held at Awan-e-Quaid Hall, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The event was graciously organized by SRH International Pvt Ltd.

Hina Durrani, reporter/ subeditor at APP, received the award on behalf of her organization.

Esteemed guests included Osama Nadeem Qureshi, Chairman of the Youth Parliament; Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium; and Muneeb, HR Manager at D. Watson, among others.

Notable speakers included Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI); Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President of the Islamabad Estate Agent Association; Syed Sadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lakeshore City Islamabad; Ch. Muhammad Nawaz Basra, CEO of Capital International Real Estate & Builders; Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Chairman of Fair Deal Marketing; Shafiq Akbar from the Imarat Group of Companies; and Usman Jahangeer, General Manager Sales at Legends Enclave.

The aim of this conference was to acknowledge the services of realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate sector and earned recognition in the field.

A Qawali Night was arranged at the end of the event to entertain the honorable guests.