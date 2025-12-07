APNEC delegation meets federal Info Secretary, highlights media workers’ challenges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): A high level delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation (APNEC) met Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil to congratulate him on assuming office.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed in detail the challenges confronting media workers and possible solutions.

They briefed the Secretary on long-pending dues, the proposed health insurance scheme, representation in the Journalists and Media Workers Professionals Protection Commission, employees’ service structure, and concerns over the growing trend of recruitment in media houses through private firms.

Led by Central Chairman Muhammad Siddique, the delegation included Kaleem Shameem, Muhammad Sheraz, Sobia Khan and Imran Ashraf. The members stressed the need for higher wages, timely payment of salaries and restoration of media workers’ fundamental right to unionisation.

Federal Information Secretary Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil lauded APNEC’s efforts and assured full cooperation in addressing the issues raised.

He affirmed that the ministry would take concrete steps to safeguard the rights of journalists and media workers.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to strengthen communication and cooperation in the future.