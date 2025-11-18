‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ purely a customer friendly mobile App: Eng Ch Khalid

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday said its newly launched Apna Meter Apni Reading mobile application is rapidly gaining popularity among consumers, marking a major step toward the government’s vision of digitalization and transparency in the power sector.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IESCO Engineer Khalid Mahmood said the initiative, introduced under the directives of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy, enables consumers to directly participate in the billing process, said a press release.

By using this digital mobile application esteemed IESCO consumers can take their own meter reading on the specified date and send it to the relevant SDO offices, which will ensure timely and 100 percent accurate meter reading, he added.

He said the digital platform not only eliminates meter-reading-related complaints but also strengthens consumer confidence in the company’s service delivery. “The increasing number of downloads clearly reflects that consumers are finding the application beneficial,” he added.

The CEO has instructed all field officers and staff to actively guide consumers on downloading, using and understanding the benefits of the new application.

The app is available on both the Play Store and Apple Store, while IESCO is also running a comprehensive awareness campaign on its social media platforms to help consumers adopt the service.