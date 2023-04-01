APHC urges world to play role in settling lingering Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):The incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt has said that India had been subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst state terrorism for over seven decades for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

In his message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, Masarrat Aalam Butt said the Indian troops have martyred over 96,000 Kashmiris and tortured hundreds of thousands others since 1989 alone but failed to intimidate them into submission.

He said that it was due to the unprecedented sacrifices of these martyrs that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level.

The APHC Chairman urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities and play an effective role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched massive cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kathua and Jammu districts of the occupied territory, subjecting the residents to severe harassment and intimidation.

The occupation authorities continued to keep senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest and disallowed him to offer Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, today, on the second consecutive Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Mirwaiz has been under continued house detention since August 05, 2019. He has been prevented from offering Juma prayers for 188 successive weeks.