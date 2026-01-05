APHC marks Jan 5 by calling on UN to protect Kashmiris’ right to decide their destiny

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations to actively resolve the Kashmir dispute by enforcing its resolutions, including the landmark January 5, 1949 resolution, which affirms the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the non-implementation of the UNSC resolution of January 5, 1949, in favour of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination raises serious questions about the credibility of the world body.

He maintained that the Kashmiris have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for this right for decades, pointing out that India’s obduracy remains the main obstacle to implementing the UNSC resolutions.

The APHC stated that the BJP-led Hindutva government in New Delhi has attempted to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by illegally, militarily and unilaterally abrogating Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, forcibly integrating the territory with India in complete disregard of UN resolutions.

The spokesman emphasized that the disputed nature of Kashmir is a reality that India’s illegal moves cannot change, as the territory remains an unresolved issue on the UN agenda.

He added that Pakistan continues to strongly support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and is actively advocating for them at international forums. The oppressed people of IIOJK remain grateful to Pakistan for championing their just cause globally.

The APHC urged the UN and the international community to take serious notice of India’s intransigence and hold it accountable for failing to honour its international commitments on Kashmir.

Leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir, Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Khawateen Kashmir and other parties, in separate statements from Srinagar, said the UN must fulfill its legal and moral obligation to implement the January 5, 1949 resolution, which recognizers the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

They called upon the international community, particularly the UN, to play an active role in ending the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian brutality.

APHC-AJK leaders noted that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has become a nuclear flashpoint, posing a threat to regional and international peace and security.

They reiterated that the conflict could be peacefully resolved through the implementation of UNSC resolutions, but India’s continued intransigence remains the biggest hurdle.

Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement from Islamabad, urged the UN to play its long-overdue role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He reminded the UN of its legal and moral responsibilities, noting that decades of Indian illegal occupation have inflicted immense suffering on the Kashmiris.

Wani said that the Right to Self-Determination Day, observed on both sides of the Line of Control, is a reminder to the international community of its duty to implement UN resolutions.

Stressing that resolving the Kashmir issue is key to regional peace and stability in South Asia, Wani said durable peace in the region is inextricably linked to the settlement of the long-standing dispute.

He highlighted the urgent need to implement the UNCIP resolution of January 5, 1949, describing it as a peaceful and comprehensive road map to settle the Kashmir issue, which has become increasingly perilous due to rising religious communalism, intolerance, and xenophobia in Indian society.