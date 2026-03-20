APHC leaders urge simple Eid, call for solidarity with Kashmiri Martyrs’ families

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan chapter leaders, Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, General Secretary Advocate Parvez Ahmed, and Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement issued here, they urged the faithful to celebrate the festival with simplicity and, on this joyous occasion, to remember particularly the brothers, sisters, daughters, widows, and families of martyrs in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The leaders emphasized the need to include in their celebrations those who are observing Eid without their loved ones, having sacrificed their dear ones, eyesight, and lives for the freedom of their homeland and the cause of Islam. “We remain indebted to their sacrifices,” the statement said.

They further stated that on this day, people should not forget the Kashmiri pro-freedom leaders, activists, journalists, and human rights defenders who have been imprisoned for years in various jails across India and in Jammu and Kashmir. “These individuals are enduring harsh conditions with courage and resilience for the freedom of their homeland and the supremacy of Islam,” they added.

The APHC leaders paid tribute to their determination and bravery, praying for their health, safety, and early release. They also expressed hope that Kashmir would soon witness the dawn of freedom.

On the occasion, they appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to exert pressure on India to ensure the release of all detained Hurriyat leaders, activists, human rights defenders, and media personnel. They also called for granting the people of Kashmir their fundamental right to self-determination, as promised, so they may freely decide their political future like other nations around the world.