APHC felicitate govt, people on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while facilitating people as well as Government of Pakistan, prayed for prosperity, stability and solidarity of the country.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders in their statements and messages termed Pakistan as centre of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as Muslim Ummah.

They lauded the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as Almighty Allah’s blessing for the Muslims.

The APHC at its consultative body meeting chaired by its Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in Srinagar expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle of people of the occupied territory.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the latest situation of IIOJK and strongly condemned the fresh killing spree and other massive human rights violations by Indian troops. It reiterated the pledge to continue Kashmir liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion despite the Indian atrocities.

The participants paid glowing tributes to the Shopian martyrs, adding their sacrifices would not go waste and would definitely bring fruit.

They said that the people of Kashmir would render every kind of sacrifice for securing their birthright to self-determination.

The meeting said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, adding that the dispute had been pending with the World Body for the last seven decades.

The participants of the meeting saluted the steadfastness of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah,

Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Qasim, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Aasiya Andrabi and urged the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.