APHC delegation meets JS Bar Association ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):A high-level delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), led by Mushtaq Ahmed Butt (Secretary Information), on Tuesday held an important meeting with Joint Secretary, Bar Association Muzaffarabad, Aurangzeb Awan on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The Hurriyat delegation also included senior Hurriyat leaders Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah and Mushtaqul Islam, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the Hurriyat delegation formally invited Aurangzeb Awan to attend the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally and public meeting organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference on February 5.

They said that the legal community, which is considered a symbol of law, justice and human rights, should express its full and effective solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Aurangzeb Awan reiterated that the legal community were supporting the legitimate right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people morally.