APHC Convener condemns sentences of Kashmiri Women leaders

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Muhammad Safi, has strongly condemned the Indian judiciary’s decision to sentence senior Hurriyat leader Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment, and Hurriyat leaders Fahmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen to 30 years each.

He described the verdicts as a violation of the principles of justice, international law, and fundamental human rights, said a statement issued here.

Safi said the decisions not only reflect political vendetta but also represent a continuation of what he termed as systematic state repression, judicial exploitation, and human rights abuses in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He asserted that implicating Hurriyat leaders in what he called fabricated and baseless cases, followed by handing down lengthy sentences, is a failed attempt to suppress the legitimate, peaceful struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as recognized by United Nations resolutions.

He further stated that the Indian judiciary has failed to maintain impartiality in matters related to Kashmir and often appears to function as an instrument of the state narrative.

The sentences awarded to Andrabi, Sofi, and Nasreen, he added, serve as clear evidence that dissent is being criminalized in an effort to silence Kashmiri leadership.

Safi noted that history bears witness to the fact that the use of force, arrests, detentions, and coercive tactics have neither broken the resolve of the Kashmiri people nor halted their struggle.

He emphasized that such measures cannot intimidate the Kashmiri leadership or public, who remain committed to continuing their movement until its logical conclusion—freedom and the realization of their right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat convener also appealed to the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the European Union, and international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, to take immediate notice of the situation.

He urged them to pressure India to release political prisoners and ensure an end to human rights violations in the region.

He called on the international community to play an effective role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, stressing that delays in justice not only perpetuate oppression but also pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

Safi expressed full solidarity with Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmida Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, and all political prisoners, saying that the Kashmiri people will not allow their sacrifices to go in vain and will continue to carry their struggle forward determination.