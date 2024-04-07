APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the fresh spree of raids, crackdowns and arrest unleashed by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of Indian Lok Sabha election.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the house raids and arrest of dozens of activists by Indian forces’ personnel in different parts of valley as the worst form of political vengeance to punish the Kashmiris for challenging India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

He expressed serious concern over the victimization of common people by the Indian forces’ personnel as well as sleuths of dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) during cordon and search operations and house raids in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Islamabad, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and other districts. The statement said the Indian brutalities cannot intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission and they will continue their freedom struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

The APHC demanded the release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Abdul Rashid Minhas also expressed deep concern over the worst violations of human rights by India, including the forced eviction of Kashmiris from their homes and the sale of their lands to non-state residents. Due to such actions, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been established in the entire territory, he lamented.

The statement appealed to the UN Human Rights Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other world bodies to send their teams to take stock of the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.