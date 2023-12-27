APHC condemns banning of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir Chapter Secretary General and Convener Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, here on Wednesday, strongly condemned the banning of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Masarat Alam Bhat.

“Banning a political organization by leveling false and baseless allegations is another stain on so-called democracy,” he said in a statement issued here adding that such low-handed tactic by India could not silence any voice raised for justice in the past nor could it do in future.

Referring to the tweet by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, declaring Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir an unlawful organization under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Mateen said, Massarat is well-known for his anti-Indian and pro-Pakistani stance.

He said, the members of the Muslim League were at the forefront of the freedom movement in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aiming for Kashmir’s liberation from India.

The statement by Indian Home Minister accused the Muslim League activists, particularly Mussarat Alam, of involvement in anti-Indian activities and designated the party illegal for a period of five years under UAPA.

Masarat Alam Bhat has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory acknowledged by the United Nations and has rejected any resolution of the issue within the framework of the Indian Constitution.