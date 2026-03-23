APHC-AJK Information Secretary greets country’s leadership, armed forces, nation on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt extended heartfelt Pakistan Day greetings to the country’s leadership, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and the patriotic citizens.

In his statement, Butt highlighted that March 23, 1940, marks a historic milestone in the collective history of the Muslims of the subcontinent, when the Lahore Resolution was passed, demanding a separate state for Muslims. He added that the resolution transformed a dream into reality and noted that it was not merely a political document but a declaration of intellectual, ideological, and cultural awakening.

Under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the unwavering determination of Muslims, and extraordinary sacrifices, the dream of Pakistan was realized within seven years, resulting in the creation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and firmly establishing it on the world map.

Butt emphasized that Pakistan Day is not only a time to revisit the memories of the past but also an opportunity to renew the nation’s commitment to the ideals on which the country was founded.

“Pakistan’s creation was guided by a purpose—upholding justice, sovereignty, and Islamic values. The protection of the country’s integrity, stability, and ideological foundations remains the foremost responsibility of every Pakistani,” he said.

He described Pakistan as more than a geographical entity, calling it a stronghold for the Muslim Ummah. Despite facing numerous internal and external challenges over the decades, Pakistan has emerged stronger from every trial, proving that the nation is not merely a state but an idea rooted in justice, freedom, and self-determination.

On the Kashmir issue, Butt stressed that the relationship between Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) extends beyond geography or politics. He said that the people of Occupied Kashmir view Pakistan as their hope, identity, and destination. Despite decades of oppression and state violence, the spirit of freedom among the people of IIOJ&K remains unbroken, and their attachment to Pakistan has only grown stronger.

He further stated that in today’s global context, where oppressed nations continue to demand justice and freedom, a strong, sovereign, and stable Pakistan is essential to support Muslims worldwide, including those in IIOJ&K and Palestine.

The Hurriyat leadership prayed for Pakistan’s safety, progress, and stability, reaffirming their determination to continue the struggle for freedom at every cost until justice prevails.

Pakistan Day, he said, serves as a reminder that freedom is not only a blessing but also a continuous responsibility.

Concluding his message, Butt invoked Allah’s blessings, praying that Pakistan remains everlasting, stable, and prosperous, and that its citizens are enabled to fulfill the country’s true objectives.