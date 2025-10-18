Apex courts judges’ code of conduct amended

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Justice Yahya Afridi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman, Supreme Judicial Council, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting was virtually attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, Judgea, Supreme Court of Pakistan through videolink, while Justice Miss Aalia Neelum, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court and Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court attended in-person.

Pursuant to the decision taken by the Council on July 12, 2025, the Chair, proposed some amendments in the Code of Conduct for Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts.

The proposed amendments were thoroughly deliberated upon and with some amendments approved by majority decision of the Council, the same were directed to be notified in the official gazette, be circulated to all Judges of the superior courts and be posted on the website of the Supreme Court.

The Council examined 67 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. 65 complaints were unanimously decided to be filed and one complaint was unanimously decided to be deferred while by a majority decision one complaint was decided to be processed further.

At a later stage, the Council was re-constituted as per Article 209 (3) (b) of the Constitution with inclusion of Justice S.M. Attique Shah, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court showed his inability to attend the meeting in respect of certain matters on the agenda.

The re-constituted Council examined seven complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. Five complaints were unanimously decided to be filed while two complaints were decided to be processed further by majority decision.

After the decision on the present 74 complaints, the total pending cases requiring initial consideration are 87, and the SJC has attended to 155 since October, 2024.