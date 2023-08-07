Apex committee of SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):The third Apex Committee meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative was held here on Monday to continue the positive momentum to attract investment in various sectors of economy.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.

The Prime Minister appreciated the expeditious operationalization of SIFC in a short span and its efficient functioning through a collaborative approach. The Apex Committee appreciated the global impact of the ongoing outreach strategy through seminars and project inaugurations; which will be augmented by SIFC’s website, being launched shortly.

The Apex Committee gave final approval of projects, presented by the ministries, for attracting investments from friendly countries, under the umbrella of SIFC, in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology and energy.

The Apex Committee showed all-out support for successful conduct of the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan through SIFC platform. The Prime Minister directed to make this inaugural visit a momentous event. At the end, Apex Committee showed resolve for continuous support to SIFC initiative and urged the interim government to maintain the impetus for a positive contribution.