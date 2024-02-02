Apex body lauds ‘Whole of Government Approach’ to realise SIFC’s envisioned dividends

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP): The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Friday showed profound satisfaction over the overall progress of the SIFC and appreciated ‘Whole of Government Approach’ in realising the envisioned dividends.

The 9th meeting of the SIFC Apex Committee met under the chair of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar which reviewed various initiatives being steered through the forum.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives, and gave plans for subsequent endeavours to attract the investment.

The Apex Committee reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made for improving macro and micro-economic conditions of the country.

The body commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on the cross sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

The Committee reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realise investment commitments into economic dividends.

The Apex body also accorded in-principle approval for Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and FBR Reforms. The Chief of the Army Staff assured firm resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives for the economic stability of the country and the socio-economic well-being of its people.

In the end, the prime minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the interim government and setting the pace for future endeavours.

He also urged the incoming government to ensure continuity of economic policies by capitalising on the positive momentum, established by SIFC, in the larger interest of the country.