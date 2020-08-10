APCs sans public support never succeed against govt: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said almost all parties conferences (APCs) in the country had never been successful against any government for having no public support.

Whenever the people joined the opposition, it succeeded to topple a government as was witnessed during the movements against the regimes of Field Marshall Ayub Khan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said today the opposition parties lacked popular public support as they had no reason for agitation against the government. Otherwise, they would have left no stone unturned to take advantage, he added.

He challenged the opposition’s popularity and expressed the confidence that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get even more seats if election was conducted today.

To a question, Shafqat Mehmood said the government’s successful policies against COVID-19 and its concrete steps to bring economic stability in the country were appreciated at all levels.

To another question, the minister said PPP leader Asif Zardari had tactfully been escaping from conviction despite facing the corruption cases since 1990.