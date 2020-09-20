APC is `council of common interest’ of corrupt political elements: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said All Parties Conferences (APC) is `Council of Common Interest’.

Talking to a private news channel he said, one thing has become clear to people that mob in the APC has come together only for its own interest.

He further said Pakistan’s economy is improving and economists around the world are acknowledging this while those, who were running Pakistan’s economy, were sitting in London today and criticizing, which was ridiculous.

He criticized that one thing should be clear to people that Nawaz Sharif was perfectly healthy and was only doing politics on health.