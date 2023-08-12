Anwaarul Haq Kakar nominated as Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz in the dissolved National Assembly on Saturday agreed to nominate Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister.

The decision was taken during a consultation meeting held in the PM House. The consultation process for the appointment of the caretaker prime minister was amicably completed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister and the leader of opposition jointly signed the advice for the appointment of the caretaker PM and sent it to the President of Pakistan, it was added.

On the occasion, the prime minister thanked the leader of opposition for the role in the parliament during the last 16 months and the cooperation extended in the consultation process.

(Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar)