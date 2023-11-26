Anti-power pilferage campaign: Rs 34b recovered; 125,142 people held nationwide

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):On the government’s initiative, the fruits of effective actions against electricity thieves across the country began to emerge.

According to the statistics from September 7 to October 31, Rs 34 billion have been recovered from across the country and 125,142 people have been arrested.

From September 2023 to October 2023, losses due to electricity theft decreased by Rs 12 billion.

From November 1 to November 19, 14,769 people have been arrested while Rs 36,547 million have been recovered.

According to the statistics from November 1 to November 19, 98 people were arrested from Islamabad and Rs 175 million were recovered.

A total of 1617 people were arrested from Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan while Rs. 1439 million were recovered.

In the crackdown against electricity theft, a total of 121 people were arrested from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Quetta and Rs 5520 million were recovered.

The relevant institutions are determined to continue the crackdown against electricity theft