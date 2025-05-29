Anti-polio campaign in ICT reaches 81% target by day four

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The fourth day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Islamabad concluded with health teams reaching 81 percent of the overall target.

According to official figures, 371,678 children have received polio drops since the start of the campaign.

A meeting to review the campaign was held under the chairmanship of Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (East), assistant commissioners, and health department officials attended the session.

During the briefing, officials informed the DC that the campaign is progressing as planned. The target is to vaccinate all eligible children in the capital during the week-long drive. On day four, most areas recorded a high turnout as field teams continued door-to-door visits.

The meeting also discussed various aspects of the campaign, including the performance of field teams, coverage rates, and areas that require more attention. Security arrangements for polio workers were reviewed in detail, and officials assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure their safety.

DC Irfan Nawaz Memon appreciated the efforts of the vaccination teams and emphasized the need for public cooperation to make the campaign successful. He said that the protection of children from preventable diseases like polio depends on active support from parents and communities.

“Polio workers are on the ground for the health of your children. Supporting them is a step toward a safer future,” he said in an appeal to citizens.

Health officials noted that although the campaign is on track, there are still areas where children remain unvaccinated. Teams are identifying such locations and planning revisits to ensure that no child is left out.

The polio campaign is part of the government’s nationwide effort to eliminate the virus from the country.

Field workers have been deployed across urban and rural parts of the capital. They are visiting homes, schools, and healthcare centers to reach children under five years of age. Supervisors are monitoring the field teams daily to ensure timely reporting and immediate action in case of any missed households.

Special attention is being given to areas with mobile populations, construction sites, and informal settlements where access can be challenging. Local administration is coordinating with community leaders to help teams reach such areas.

The health department has also set up complaint and feedback centers for parents who have concerns or who missed the visit by vaccination teams. Officials say that parents can call the helpline to request a visit or report any problems.

Schools and religious institutions have also been asked to support the campaign by spreading awareness among families. Teachers and community leaders are playing a role in encouraging parents to vaccinate their children.

The DC’s office will continue to monitor the campaign’s progress throughout the week. A final report will be compiled once the drive ends, and follow-up visits will be planned to cover any missed children.

As the campaign enters its final phase, health teams are expected to intensify efforts to reach remaining children. The administration has assured full support to all departments involved and appealed once again to the public to help eliminate polio from the region.