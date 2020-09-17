Anti-locust operation carried out over 310 hectares of Lasbella:NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Thursday carried out anti-pest operation over 310 hectares of District Lasbella of Baluchistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts to only 01district.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 186,352 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

However locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in full progress as NLCC have surveyed 186,352 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 310 hectares of District Lasbella.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out over 1,129,649 hectares areas.