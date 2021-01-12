ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): In yet another setback for Maulana Fazalur Rehman, a Jamiat Ulema e Islam (Fazal) JUI-F leader Haji Abrar Hussain Tanoli bid farewell to the party, citing serious differences with the party leader on policy issues.

The former provincial minister for forests and hailing from Manshera announced his decision to leave the party officially at a large public gathering at Khatain Da Galla. He said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was working against the national interests in alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and vowed to resist them at every fora.

He said he would challenge the PML-N leaders in the upcoming elections

Earlier Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, former member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Shujaul Mulk, and former spokesperson of the party Hafiz Hussain Ahmad had also left as the rift in the JUI-F widened.

He said the party was being run on personal whims and wishes of Maulana Fazalur Rehman for specific objectives and against the founding principles of the party.

Addressing the gathering he said a vast majority of the party leaders and workers were patriotic Pakistanis, but pointed that were being fed false news for achieving personal gains. He said he would join another political party soon after consultations with the people of Tanawal and his constituency.

He voiced his concern over the way the Pakistan Democratic Movement – PDM was being used to build a certain narrative against the armed forces, which closely followed the stance of BJP’s leadership against the country.

He said he, along with his large number of followers, would take every step to protect the country from such elements.

Ibrar Hussain Tanoli, served as provincial minister for forests in the cabinet of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak following the 2013 general election.

