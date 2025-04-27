Another Indian nefarious plan exposed to attack Pakistani High Commission in London

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): In the wake of the false flag operation in Pahalgam, another nefarious plan by India has been exposed as an organized attempt to attack the Pakistani High Commission in London was foiled.

Sources revealed that the Indian intelligence agency had gathered 300 to 400 miscreants to attack the Pakistan High Commission. “Indian extremists and Israelis were brought together at the behest of the Indian intelligence agency,” they said.

Among the miscreants, four masked individuals were assigned the task of pulling down the Pakistani flag at the High Commission, sources added.

The sources said Indian nationals abroad have also become frantic over the embarrassment caused by the failed false flag operation in Pahalgam. Along with Indians, Israeli nationals carrying their country’s flags also participated in the gathering. The four masked miscreants were later arrested by the police, they added.

Sources further stated that Hindu extremists were marking their foreheads with red marks as a symbol of their “victory.” Initially, only four police officers were deployed to control the Indian and Israeli miscreants. However, sensing the worsening situation, the number of police personnel was later increased to 50.

It was also revealed that the protestors had a vehicle carrying three cans of orange paint, which they planned to throw onto the white building of the Pakistan High Commission.

Sources claimed that the aim was to stain the High Commission’s white building with the orange colour associated with the RSS. However, Pakistanis present around the High Commission successfully thwarted the attempt.

Six officials of the Pakistan High Commission were already present to protect the national flag. Upon sensing the situation, more Pakistanis rushed to the site, joined the efforts, and began singing national songs to counter the protestors.

The officials of the Pakistan High Commission defended the national flag with full vigour, sources said.

According to sources, 15 to 20 Israeli personnel had already arrived in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar.

Defense experts stated that this collusion between India and Israel proves they are united against Pakistan and Muslims in general. Israel, which is already oppressing Palestinian Muslims, has now extended its operations to IIOJK with the aim of the genocide of innocent Kashmiri people.

This collaboration further proves that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have become closely aligned, defense experts remarked.

Defense experts also warned that India should realize that such attacks could similarly happen to its own High Commissions abroad.