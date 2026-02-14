Annual drama festival highlights academic, creative excellence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): The City School Bahria Chapter reaffirmed its hallmark of academic and creative excellence with the grand opening of its Annual Drama Festival, Colosseum De Theatre.

From enchanting Early Years performances to the confident stagecraft of senior students, the festival showcased the institution’s commitment to nurturing talent, leadership, and global awareness across its academic pathway from Early Years to IGCSE and IB.

The programme opened with a lively presentation by Early Years students, whose choreographed acts inspired by Wonderland captivated the audience with clarity, composure, and expressive confidence.

Their strong voice modulation, teamwork, and meticulously crafted costumes reflected thorough preparation and creativity.

The young performers amazed the audience with their composure, clarity, and impressive stage confidence.

Distinguished guests, parents, and community members applauded the performances, underscoring the trust and regard the school enjoys for its academic and co-curricular achievements. As the festival progressed to senior sections, it symbolised the school’s cohesive vision of developing articulate communication, leadership qualities, and creative expression.

The celebration concluded with a closing ceremony where the Principal commended faculty efforts and emphasised the importance of such platforms in enhancing self-expression, confidence, and communication skills. The day ended with a sense of pride and accomplishment, embodying the school’s values of excellence, innovation, and holistic growth.