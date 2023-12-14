Annual canals closure to start from Dec 26: Spokesman IRSA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has decided to close down canals for annual maintenance and de-silting between December 26, 2023 to January 30, 2024.

According to Director Operation and Spokesman IRSA Khalid Idrees Rana the Mangla command canals would be closed from Dec 26 till January 13 in stage wise, and Tarbela command canals would remain closed from January 13 to 30, 2024.

Under the canal closure programme, he said Punjab’s lower Jhelum and Rasul Qadirabad Link would remain closed from Dec 26 to Jan 12 while Qadirabad Baloki Link from Dec 29 to Jan 15, central Bari Doab canals from Dec 27 to Jan 13 and Lower Bari Doab, Baloki, Sulemanki Link from Dec 29 to Jan 15.

Similarly, Upper Pakpattan canal, and Eastern Siddiqia canal would remain closed from Dec 30 to Jan 16, while Upper Jhelum canal from Jan 12 to 29 and Lower Chenab canal (except Jhang branch), Upper Bahwal canal from Jan 13 to 30.

Jhang Branch canal to close from Dec 27 to Jan 13, while Upper Bahawal would remain close from January 13 to 30, 2024.

He said likewise,Tarbela command canals would also remain closed during Rabi season 2022/2023. As per programme, Thal and Lower Bahawal canals would be closed from January 13 to 30, 2024, while Trimmu canal and Trimmu Sidhnai would remain closed from Jan 10 to Jan 27, while SMB Link canal and Sidhnai canal from Jan 11 to Jan 28, Lower Pakpattan canal from Jan 12 to Jan 29, and Lower Bahawal from Jan 13 to Jan 30.

Sindh’s Kotri barrage would remain closed from Dec 26 to Jan 10, 2021 and Sukkur barrage from Jan 6 to Jan 20.

According to the water discharge plan, the authority would release 10,000 to 12,000 cusecs of water from Tarbela Dam and 8,000 cusecs from Mangla Dam to meet drinking water requirements.