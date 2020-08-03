Animal slaughtering continues on third day of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):The faithful have continued to slaughter their animals on Eid-ul-Azha’s third day (Monday) in the remembrance of great divine sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) and Hazrat Ismael (A.S).

The First and second day of Eid was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country amid arranging parties with mouthwatering meat dishes. While most people shared the meat of the sacrificed animal with family and friends, many are distributing mostly part of meat among the poor and the needy, a private TV channel reported.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops and green lawns at home amid coronavirus. Government had announced three days’ holidays for eid celebrations starting from Friday.

Attendance in offices remained quite low keeping in mind that it is the first working day after holidays (Monday) which reveal the fact that Eid-ul Azha is yet not over.

Meanwhile, health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season.