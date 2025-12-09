ANF seizes over 51 kg drugs in nine operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 51 kg drugs worth more than Rs 4.7 million and arrested 10 accused including two foreigners and two women.

According to an ANF spokesman, in an operation at the Courier Office in Chaklala Rawalpindi area, 12 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK.

Near G-11 Islamabad, 300 grams ice and 3 grams cocaine were recovered from Uganda National Lady.

In another operation near Expressway Faizabad, 150 grams of ice and two grams of cocaine were recovered from a Nigerian National.

In Belili Quetta, 30 kgs hashish was seized from a tractor trolley and an accused was arrested during the operation.

In another operation in Belili Quetta, 6 kgs hashish was recovered from a vehicle and a drug dealer was apprehended.

In RCD Road Hub 2 kg ice was recovered from a passenger’s possession near a factory.

Near a bus terminal in Band Road Lahore, 1.075 kgs hashish and 100 grams ice were recovered from the possession of two accused, a man and a woman riding a motorcycle.

Near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, 7.2 kgs hashish was recovered from a vehicle and a suspect was arrested.

In 9th operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad, 4.8 kg opium was recovered from the possession of two suspects.

Cases have been registered under the CNSA-1997.