ANF seizes over 262 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, Jun 10 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country seized over 262 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 1.2 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a female passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

1 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Dubai at Karachi Airport while 63.6 kg hashish and 72 kg opium were recovered from two suspects rounded up near Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore.

38.4 kg opium and 33.6 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza Sheikhupura.

52.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Shahrah Faisal Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.