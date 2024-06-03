ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, Jun 03 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 150 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 5.7 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Karachi Airport and

1.2 kg ice was recovered from an accused, going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

Meanwhile, 690 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Bahrain at a courier office in Lahore while 23 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the US at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

39 kg heroin and 4 kg ice were recovered from Jeewani Gwadar area and 68 kg hashish was recovered from Orakzai Kohat.

In an operation conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan said, ANF recovered 14 kg hashish from the possession of an accused.

In 8th operation, 12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up at Daska Motorway Interchange, Sialkot.

The spokesman informed that 6 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Tin Mela Chowk, Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.