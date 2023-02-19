ANF seizes over 1093 kg drugs in 16 operations; arrests 14

RAWALPINDI, Feb 19 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 1093 kg of drugs and 586.8 litres of prohibited chemicals, arrested 14 accused including two women and impounded three vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotics operations across the country during the last 48 hours, said an ANF spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that ANF conducted a raid near Islamabad Tarnol Toll Plaza and recovered 43.2 kg charras and seven kg opium from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle besides arresting two accused.

ANF in another operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 16 kg heroin, 7.2 kg opium and 7.2 kg charras from secret cavities of a car and rounded up two accused including a woman.

ANF in the third operation recovered 820 grams of heroin from the possession of a Riyadh-bound passenger, a resident of Bajaur Agency at Islamabad International Airport.

In the fourth operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 2.4 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Nowshera.

In the fifth operation, 489 grams of heroin was recovered at Lahore International Airport from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Kohistan.

In the sixth operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid in Khyber and recovered 29 kg charras from Pak-Afghan border area.

In another operation on Karachi Super-Highway, ANF seized one kg crystal heroin and 900 grams of Ice drug from the possession of a woman resident of Multan.

In the eighth operation near Gwadar and recovered 25 kg charras, 10 kg heroin and 150 kg Ice drug.

ANF conducted a raid in the Chaman area and managed to recover 586.8 litres of prohibited chemicals while in another raid in the Quetta-Hazarganji area, ANF also recovered 105 kg charras which were concealed in secret cavities of a car.

In the eleventh operation, ANF seized 490 kg charras from an abandoned house.

The spokesman further informed that ANF also recovered 90 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger resident of Faisalabad going on flight no PK-287.

In an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered nine charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Sarjah-bound passenger resident of Bannu going on flight no PK-257.

In a joint operation conducted by ANF and FC in Khyber, 18 kg charras was recovered from the Pak-Afghan Border area.

ANF recovered 150 grams of weeds from the possession of three accused netted from the Karachi Korangi Road area while in an operation, ANF recovered 30 kg charras hidden in bushes near the Panjgor-Turbat Highway area.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are under process.