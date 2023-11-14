ANF seizes 233 kg drugs in 12 operations

RAWALPINDI, Nov 14 (APP): Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover over 233 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed, that in four operations, over 4.6 kg of drugs were recovered from 26 no Chongi area in Islamabad.

In an operation, 900 grams Ice drug was recovered from an accused, resident of Pishin.

In another operation, 800 grams Ice drug and 250 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Khyber.

In the 7th operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman, a resident of Nowshera.

The spokesman informed that in the 8th operation, 116 grams of Ice and one pistol were recovered from an accused, resident of Khyber.

One kg of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger’s bag arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused, a resident of Sahiwal, was leaving for Saudi Arabia by flight number PK-859.

Three kg hashish was recovered from an accused resident of Tando Mohammad Khan netted at Fateh Chowk bus stop Hyderabad.

Drugs concealed for smuggling were recovered during two operations conducted in the Nokundi and Kuchlak areas.

The recovered drugs include 27 kg opium, 103 kg heroin and 95 kg morphine.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.